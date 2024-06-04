Alfred Sant urges voters to 'keep their eye on the ball' in upcoming MEP election
In a short Facebook post on Tuesday, Alfred Sant, who is not contesting the upcoming MEP election, reflected on the electoral campaign, as he stressed the need to elect MEPs that work towards Malta’s interest
PL MEP and ex-Prime Minister Alfred Sant has called on the electorate to vote for candidates who understand how the European Parliament works, while keeping Maltese interests at the forefront.
In a short Facebook post on Tuesday, Sant, who is not contesting the upcoming MEP election, reflected on the electoral campaign which is shortly coming to an end. He noted that while the campaign saw a slow start, “the last few weeks made up for that.”
“It’s clear that there were big political distractions which are still with us,” Sant wrote, referring to the fallout of the Vitals inquiry which saw Joseph Muscat among a number of politicians and ex-public officials arraigned in court over the fraudulent deal.
Sant urged voters to keep their eye on the ball, stressing the need to elect MEPs that work towards Malta’s interest.
“Unfortunately there are still many people among us who don’t understand that decisions taken in Brussels greatly affect our country and society.”
Sant concluded by saying that Malta’s MEPs should not be people who “export Maltese political controversies to Brussels,” joking that these should be kept in Malta.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.