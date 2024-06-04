Alfred Sant urges voters to 'keep their eye on the ball' in upcoming MEP election

In a short Facebook post on Tuesday, Sant, who is not contesting the upcoming MEP election, reflected on the electoral campaign which is shortly coming to an end. He noted that while the campaign saw a slow start, “the last few weeks made up for that.”

“It’s clear that there were big political distractions which are still with us,” Sant wrote, referring to the fallout of the Vitals inquiry which saw Joseph Muscat among a number of politicians and ex-public officials arraigned in court over the fraudulent deal.

Sant urged voters to keep their eye on the ball, stressing the need to elect MEPs that work towards Malta’s interest.

“Unfortunately there are still many people among us who don’t understand that decisions taken in Brussels greatly affect our country and society.”

Sant concluded by saying that Malta’s MEPs should not be people who “export Maltese political controversies to Brussels,” joking that these should be kept in Malta.