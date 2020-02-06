[WATCH] Justice minister announces new posts and investments in the courts

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has announced several new measures to make the justice system more efficient during a meet and greet with staff at the courts in Valletta.

During his visit, in which he was taken on a tour of the Registry of Courts and greeted each staff member there, individually, the Minister announced a recruitment drive aimed at increasing staffing levels at court.

He also announced the creation of two posts; that of Director, Strategy and Public Relations as well as that of Director for Human Resources who would be entrusted with the personal and professional development of court staff.

Zammit Lewis also announced further investment in court security. “The country’s changed, the demographics have changed and therefore more investment is required,” he said. More security cameras would be installed, said the minister.

The courts will also be made more accessible for the disabled, he said, describing this as a “very important point.”

Zammit Lewis told reporters that funds from the EU Converge program would be used to allow the government to apply technology to the courts and make them more public-centric.

This was not an end in itself, he said, but a measure to help make the lives of staff and citizens easier. In the coming weeks, he said, changes would be made in line with the Venice Commission’s GRECO report. He compared this to the track record of the previous PN administration, who he said ignored all the recommendations made by GRECO.

The minister would insist on more efficiency from the court, he said. “I am not a trade unionist for the judiciary or lawyers,” stated the minister. “I am here for the public to get justice and justice within a reasonable time.”