Former Broadcasting Authority head Anthony Tabone dies aged 75

The former head of the Broadcasting Authority Anthony J. Tabone has died, aged 75.

Known as Twanny, he also served as chairman of the Public Broadcasting Services and was active in employer groups. For many years, Tabone was part of the Farsons Group top management team.

Tabone served on the council of the University of Malta for eight years, and was vice-president of the Federation of Industry.

He was also active in the Christ the King activities in Paola, his hometown.

Described by work colleagues and friends as a good listener, Tabone was known for his calm demeanor even in tense situations.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists expressed its grief at Tabone’s death. “The Institute of Maltese Journalists is saddened to learn of the demise of Anthony J. Tabone,” it said in a Facebook post.