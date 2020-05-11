menu

Former Broadcasting Authority head Anthony Tabone dies aged 75

Anthony J. Tabone, who served as the head of the Broadcasting Authority and chairman of PBS, has died

karl_azzopardi
11 May 2020, 9:32am
by Karl Azzopardi
Anthony J. Tabone
Anthony J. Tabone

The former head of the Broadcasting Authority Anthony J. Tabone has died, aged 75.

Known as Twanny, he also served as chairman of the Public Broadcasting Services and was active in employer groups. For many years, Tabone was part of the Farsons Group top management team.

Tabone served on the council of the University of Malta for eight years, and was vice-president of the Federation of Industry.

He was also active in the Christ the King activities in Paola, his hometown.

Described by work colleagues and friends as a good listener, Tabone was known for his calm demeanor even in tense situations.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists expressed its grief at Tabone’s death. “The Institute of Maltese Journalists is saddened to learn of the demise of Anthony J. Tabone,” it said in a Facebook post.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Former Broadcasting Authority head Anthony Tabone dies aged 75
National

Former Broadcasting Authority head Anthony Tabone dies aged 75
Karl Azzopardi
Normality still far away, warns leading COVID-19 expert
National

Normality still far away, warns leading COVID-19 expert
James Debono
74 motorists fined for speeding, one caught doing 193km/h
National

74 motorists fined for speeding, one caught doing 193km/h
Massimo Costa
University lecture halls being converted into hospital facilities in case of COVID-19 second wave
National

University lecture halls being converted into hospital facilities in case of COVID-19 second wave
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.