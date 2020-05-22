New car park at Għadira will accommodate 300 cars

Għadira will be getting a new car park that will accommodate 300 cars, the government has announced.

The project forms part of an €800,000 upgrade of the area. The funding is coming from the eco-contribution scheme introduced some years ago, which sees tourists paying 50c for every night spent in the country.

The project will be carried out by Projects Plus, a government entity falling within the remit of the Transport Ministry.

The car park will be built on a dilapidated site adjacent to an already existing car park at the end of the bay. Works are expected to start in the coming days, and include the cleaning of the site, work on rubble walls, a storm water drainage system that separates water from oil and a new lighting system.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said the project will create new facilities and embellish a part of the natural heritage.

“Thanks to this parking facility we will reduce congestion in the area as people will spend less time trying to find a space for their vehicles, while also reducing issues of double and triple parking. As with other projects of this kind, we are ensuring the inclusion of facilities for electric cars and motorcycles. The rest of the project will then continue embellishing this very popular zone in our country,” Borg said.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the project will improve Malta’s touristic product, while drastically increasing parking spaces in a place very popular with locals and tourists.

The rest of the project will extend the sand by around 20 metres and to this end Projects Plus has already commissioned a number of environmental and geological studies. The promenade will be embellished and modernised also.