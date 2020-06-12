PN sets up commission to scout for potential party candidates

The Nationalist Party has set up a new committee entrusted with scouting for potential candidates to represent the party in local, national and European elections.

The Candidates Commission was appointed on Friday by the PN’s executive committee.

It was created following a proposal by party secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech in the name of the executive.

The commission is charged with finding potential candidates - including young people - by looking into areas including the cultural, artistic, educational, professional, commercial, economic, social and vocational scenes.

It will have to report regularly to the PN’s administrative council and executive committee, and will have to ensure to carry out due diligence checks on any candidates.

The new commission will be composed of the below members:

Colin Vella Bowman (chairperson)

Kris Borg

Rachel Azzopardi

Joe Vella Baldacchino

Helen D’Amato

Joe Bugeja

Albert Ball

Carm Mifsud Bonnici, as president of the administrative council, is an ex officio member.