PD and AD to merge into a single party

The new party will be named AD/PD

matthew_agius
1 August 2020, 12:37pm
by Matthew Agius
Members of the new AD/PD party
Partit Demokratiku and Alternattiva Demokratika have formally arrived at an agreement to merge the two parties into one.

The new party is to be named AD/PD.

The decision to unite the parties is the culmination of months of discussions and joint political action between the two parties, it said in a statement announcing the merger.

“Amidst a national climate of division and fragmentation, both AD and PD fully recognise the country’s need for concerted political action which finds common ground for the good of the entire country rather than polarisation for factional and partisan ends.”

The next few weeks will see both parties function as a united Executive via a transition team. The parties aim to finalise the process and merge into a single legal entity in the coming weeks, upon which a new Executive will be nominated at the first AGM of the merged party which is currently scheduled to be held by no later than September 2020.

 

 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
