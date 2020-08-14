Early morning Naxxar crash results in serious injuries

A woman, resident in Għajnsielem, is suffering from serious injuries after being involved in a traffic accident in Naxxar, the police said.

The police went on site at 7:30am. Preliminary investigations indicated that the Gozitan resident lost control of her vehicle, a Toyota Passo, and subsequently crashed into a tree.

Civil Protection and an ambulance were called in and the woman was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for the necessary medical attention.

It later transpired that the woman sustained serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Gabriella Vella was informed of the case and an inquiry was opened. Experts were appointed while police investigations are ongoing.