Parties at loggerheads over former AFM serviceman’s ‘cocaine party’ revelations

The Nationalist Party has called on Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri to clarify details surrounding allegations that a ‘cocaine party’ was held at the Hal Far barracks.

“What has been revealed was kept hidden by both the AFM commander and Labour minister Byron Camilleri for two weeks. Had it not been for the individual who revealed the story, what happened would have remained hidden from the public,” the PN said.

The allegations were first brought to light by former serviceman Godwin Schembri, an officer who was sacked after a mobile phone video of him mocking an ineffective gate at the mouth of the AFM’s shooting ranges, did the rounds on social media.

Posting a series of questions on Facebook to AFM Commander Jeffrey Curmi, Schembri posted a series of messages sent to him on the alleged cocaine party held by uniformed personnel.

Schembri asked Curmi whether the allegations were true, while also claiming that a certain soldier had refused to take a drug test after the incident. “Is it true that members of the B Company used drugs at the barracks, and were later assigned to protect the French embassy while carrying guns with loaded ammunition?” his Facebook post read.

The PN asked the home affairs minister to explain why the case was kept hidden from the public for so long, while demanding a clarification over whether this was the only ‘cocaine party’ held at the barracks.

It also requested to know whether the police would be investigating the case.

“is it true that that the person indicated by the AFM who was involved in the consumption of cocaine had a criminal past and continued to be protected within the army?” the PN asked.

“The minister should also clarify whether it is true that a number of AFM members carried out patrols in sensitive areas like embassies while being under the influence of drugs and carrying live ammunition.”

Reacting to the PN’s statement, the Labour Party hit out what it said were “partisan interests” to attack the army.

“The PN’s spokesperson for national security ignored the official statement which plays down his conclusions, namely that someone received protection for something wrong they did,” the PL said.

It called out the PN for its attacks against the AFM, calling them “foolish” attacks that had been previously discredited in court. “The AFM has always shown that it has reacted strongly on any allegations which have surfaced,” it said.

In a statement on Monday evening, the AFM said that an internal inquiry has been launched into the case, and will wait for the conclusions before taking any measures.

In a statement, the AFM confirmed that while all soldiers involved have taken a drug test, and did not test positive for drugs, an individual refused to do so and was dismissed immediately.

“The AFM has zero-tolerance when it comes to the use of illegal substances,” the army said.