68 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

Malta has registered 68 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 53 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 536.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the 47 cases discovered yesterday, 12 cases were family members of previously known cases. Eight were contacts of positive work colleagues, and 12 cases were from social gatherings with other positive cases.

No details on the other cases from yesterday were given.

On Wednesday morning a 96-year-old woman became the 41st victim of COVID-19.

2,497 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 270,088 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 3,442 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March, including 41 deaths.