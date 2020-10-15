Charles Caruana Carabez, teacher and commissioner for education, passes away

Charles Caruana Carabez, a teaching professional known for having guided hundreds of students through the tortuous English A-level, has died. He was 73.

His death was announced by the Office of the Ombudsman, where Caruana Carabez was education commissioner.

Caruana Carabez was appointed Commissioner on 1 September 2017 after a long stint as an educator. He served as teacher, lecturer and Head of Department at the Technical Institute, the Gan Frangisk Abela Upper Secondary and the University of Malta’s Junior College.

He was also a member of the Council of the University and served on the boards of the Institute for Tourism Studies, the National Book Council, and the National Commission for Further and Higher Education.

Earlier this year Caruana Carabez had expressed criticism over foreign children being denied admission to state schools after parents were struggling to apply for residence permits.

At the beginning of the pandemic he had also warned parents against sending their children to private lessons in the wake of school closures.

The Ombudsman, Commissioners, and staff of the Office of the Ombudsman honoured his memory and extended their condolences to the Caruana Carabez family.