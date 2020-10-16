menu

Three young people hospitalised after Siġġiewi car accident

maltatoday
16 October 2020, 9:30am
by MaltaToday Staff
Three young people who were passengers in a car that crashed were hospitalised for grievous and serious injuries (File photo)
Three young people were hospitalised after the car they were in crashed into a wall in Siġġiewi.

A 22-year-old woman from Attard and a 21-year-old Żebbuġ man sustained grievous injuries, while an 18-year-old Ħamrun man is in serious condition.

All three were passengers in a car driven by a 23-year-old male from San Ġwann, the police said. No information was given on the condition of the driver.

The accident happened at 11:45pm on Thursday in Triq il-Wied Siġgiewi. The police said initial indications showed that the driver lost control of his Mazda Demio.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

