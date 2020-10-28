Updated | 75 new COVID-19 cases, second death today confirmed

Malta has registered 75 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 74 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,915.

This morning, an 89-year-old woman became Malta’s 56th victim. The woman was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 23 October, and tested positive the same day. She continued to be treated at the hospital until she passed away last night.

The second death today involved a 91-year-old man. He was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 16 October and tested positive on the same day. He was kept at the hospital until passing away earlier today, becoming Malta's 57th COVID-19 victim

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 11 were family members of previously known cases, four were contacts of positive work colleagues, eight were direct contacts with positive cases, one was imported, and six were from social gatherings with other positive cases.

2,946 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 326,580 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 5,760 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.