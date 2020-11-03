Seven vie for Miriam Dalli’s vacated seat in European Parliament

Seven Labour Party candidates will be vying for Miriam Dalli’s seat in the European Parliament when the casual election is held on Thursday.

Cyrus Engerer, Felix Busuttil, Josef Caruana, Lorna Vassallo, Mary Gauci, James Grech and Robert Micallef will be contesting the casual election.

Engerer is favourite to clinch the seat vacated by Dalli, who resigned after being co-opted to the Maltese parliament.

The casual election will be held on Thursday at the Naxxar counting hall. Voting will take place electronically.