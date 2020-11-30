[WATCH] Domestic violence reports to police have increased

Recent months have seen an increase in domestic violence reports handled by the police, according to top cop Angelo Gafa.

The Police Commissioner was speaking at the unveiling of the police’s Gender-Based and Domestic Violence Unit, which was set up earlier this year.

Gafa said that over the past few months, reports of domestic violence increased from four per day to five per day.

“No one is happy with this increase – but it is a reality that we must not run from. We need to educate our corps to be able to help these victims. The reality is this crime exists,” Gafa said, adding the police force’s mission was to provide a professional and trusted service.

Gafa said that putting together such a specialised unit was one of his first priorities when being instated as police commissioner.

The police want to make sure victims feel safe and secure, which is why officers in this unit have received specialised training to handle such cases.

But Gafa added that all officers received some form of training on domestic violence because very often it is the district police that are the first point of contact for victims.

“Policing is not a monopoly of the police, and it can only work if we reach out to other stakeholders. This work is ongoing,” Gafa said.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said government wanted to send a clear message that domestic violence is never justified. “It doesn't matter if it's a man, or woman, whether it's a family member or partner, it is wrong,” Camilleri said.

He said this unit was specialised and trained to handle victims of domestic violence. “The majority of cases are women; however, there are cases of men too who are victims. Help is there for everyone who needs it; we need to break the stigma,” he said.

Camilleri said that he was under no impression that the unit was perfect, and that there was always room for improvement. “But now people know that there is a police force that is willing to listen and help them where they can. It's not just important to change the mentality of the police we need to change the mentality of the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister's wife, Lydia Abela, also present said that during her work as a lawyer, she worked with women who were victims of domestic abuse.

“This unit is going to make a major difference in the experience these women have – they are going to see that they will be listened to and that someone will help them get out of this situation,” Abela said.

Abela highlighted that domestic violence wasn't just physical; it is also verbal. “In a lot of these cases, the women are financially dependent on the abuser. It is important that they are independent and empowered,” she said.