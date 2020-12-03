menu

COVID-19: 96 new cases, 128 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 3 December | 96 new cases, 128 recoveries • 2,034 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,909 • Cases still being investigated

karl_azzopardi
3 December 2020, 12:50pm
by Karl Azzopardi

96 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

2,909 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 436,377.

Active cases stand at 2,034, with the total number of cases at 10,197.

128 new recoveries were registered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,015.

Two new deaths on Thursday mean that the total number of deaths stands at 148.

The health ministry said today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 23 were family members of previously known cases.

Eight cases were contacts of positive work colleagues, nine were from direct contacts with other positive cases and four were from social gatherings with other positive cases.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 03•12•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
