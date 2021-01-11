COVID-19: 133 new cases and 95 recoveries

133 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

95 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,360.

Total recoveries stand at 11,936 while total cases registered stand at 14,529.

The total number of deaths is 233.

3,355 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 546,913.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 46 cases were family members of previously known cases, 19 were direct contacts of positive work colleagues, eight were from direct contact with other positive cases, and 13 were from social gatherings.