[WATCH] Bernard Grech is first guest on Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi

Opposition leader Bernard Grech was the first guest on Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi

15 January 2021, 6:49pm
Presenter Reno Bugeja (left) with Opposition leader Bernard Grech
Bernard Grech interviewed on Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi

Watch the first interview on Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi, streamed on Facebook on MaltaToday.

Veteran TV journalist Reno Bugeja interviews Opposition leader Bernard Grech on a vast array of subjects, his political goals, current affairs, and other issues facing the Nationalist Party.

Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi is streamed every Friday on Facebook at 6:30pm.

Follow Reno Bugeja Jistaqsi here to be notified when the programme goes live.

