COVID-19: 137 new cases, 126 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 8 February | 137 new cases, 126 recoveries • 2,352 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,266 • Vaccine doses administered till Sunday 39,257

laura_calleja
8 February 2021, 12:33pm
by Laura Calleja
137 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.  

126 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,352.

39,257 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 9,918 were second doses.   

Total recoveries stand at 16,179 while total cases registered stand at 18,813.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 282.

3,266 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 636,729.

