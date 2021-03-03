menu

COVID-19: Two deaths and 233 new cases

laura_calleja
3 March 2021, 12:34pm
by Laura Calleja
233 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday

233 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

84,129 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 29,748 were second doses.   

Total recoveries stand at 19,905, while total cases registered stand at 23,226.

There are currently 3,000 active COVID-19 cases.

Two persons died in the last 24-hours. The first was an 84-year-old man who died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second was an 86-year-old woman who died at Gozo General Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 321. 

3,654 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 709,336.

