Standards Commissioner will not investigate Repubblika complaint against Nigel Vella

The Standards Commissioner will not be investigating a complaint by NGO Repubblika that Nigel Vella was occupying two government jobs simultaneously.

This decision was taken as Nigel Vella was found to be working one full-time job and one part-time position.

Repubblika argued that Nigel Vella had two full-time jobs with government at the same time, and that this constituted an ethics breach.

Since this turned out not to be the case, the Standards Commissioner found no basis to follow up the complaint with an investigation.

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler pointed out in his report that the government's Manual on Resourcing Policies and Procedures requires the approval of the Head of Secretariat and Permanent Secretary within the ministry concerned before a member within the secretariat can take on duties in other ministries.

"Mr Vella worked in the Office of the Prime Minister and therefore needed the approval of the Head of the Prime Minister's Secretariat and the Principal Permanent Secretary. From the correspondence provided by Mr Vella, it appears that the Head of the Secretariat of the Prime Minister approved Mr Vella's engagement as a Policy Consultant with the Ministry for Gozo," the report reads.

Hyzler added that Vella's contract as a Policy Consultant had been referred to the Director for Management Support in the Office of the Prime Minister.

"The post of Director (Management Support) falls directly under the Principal Permanent Secretary, ie the office of the Principal Permanent Secretary was informed of Mr Vella's engagement as Policy Consultant."

In reaction to the report, Repubblika argued that there would have been no need to make this complaint had Vella answered media questions when asked on the topic.

They reiterated a separate appeal for the Standards Commissioner to public a report about a complaint against minister Carmelo Abela.

"We insist that the government stop making somersaults to hide this report," the NGO said.

On the other hand, Nigel Vella said that this report serves as confirmation that Repubblika's allegations were "nothing but a lie"

Il-Kummissarju għall-Ħarsien tal-Istandards fil-Ħajja Pubblika ma kellux triq oħra għajr li jikkonferma li dak li ntqal... Posted by Nigel Vella on Friday, April 9, 2021

"Unfortunately it is becoming a habit to smear people's names and suffer the consequences later. However, nothing will stop me from working for what I believe in," he wrote on Facebook.

Read the report below