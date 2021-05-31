Over 100 people seeking refuge in homeless shelters
There are 102 people in homeless shelters around Malta, a parliamentary question has revealed.
The information was tabled in the House by Minister Michael Falzon following a parliamentary question by Labour MP Oliver Scicluna.
77 people housed in the shelters are male, while 25 are females.
Falzon said the shelters are fully financed by the government at a yearly cost of €10,050,000.
Fondazzjoni Dar il-Hena, which serves as an emergency shelter for the homeless, is also allocated a yearly sum of €835,000.