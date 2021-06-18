[WATCH] Maltin Bħalek | An insight into the reality of black Maltese youths

Maltin Bħalek | An insight into the reality of black Maltese youths

MaltaToday’s new online series, Maltin Bħalek, is an encounter with black and minority ethnic Maltese youths in a one-to-one interview hosted by social worker and football fanatic Omar Rababah.

The interviews explore the experiences and challenges of seven young people hailing from all walks of life – footballer Yannick Yankam, singers Ema and Maya from F.A.I.T.H, nurse Maali Boukadi, student activist Isaak Koroma, Malta U-19 women’s football captain Maya Lucia, and call centre employee Omar Siam.

Rababah, whose father is Syrian, explores the challenges as they navigate the cultural landscape of a predominantly white country that still finds it hard to reconcile its sense of identity with the diversity of a multicultural society.

The episodes air every Monday at 7 pm on MaltaToday’s Facebook page.