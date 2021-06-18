[WATCH] Maltin Bħalek | An insight into the reality of black Maltese youths
Maltin Bħalek will showcase the experience of black youths growing up in Malta
MaltaToday’s new online series, Maltin Bħalek, is an encounter with black and minority ethnic Maltese youths in a one-to-one interview hosted by social worker and football fanatic Omar Rababah.
The interviews explore the experiences and challenges of seven young people hailing from all walks of life – footballer Yannick Yankam, singers Ema and Maya from F.A.I.T.H, nurse Maali Boukadi, student activist Isaak Koroma, Malta U-19 women’s football captain Maya Lucia, and call centre employee Omar Siam.
Rababah, whose father is Syrian, explores the challenges as they navigate the cultural landscape of a predominantly white country that still finds it hard to reconcile its sense of identity with the diversity of a multicultural society.
The episodes air every Monday at 7 pm on MaltaToday’s Facebook page.