COVID-19: One new infection as active cases drop to 23
COVID-19 update for 21 June
One new case of COVID-19 was registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.
628,735 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 288,195 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,147, while total cases registered stand at 30,590.
There are 23 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 420.
1,480 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 966,363.