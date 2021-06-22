Arts lobby suspends COVID-19 demonstration pending negotiations

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association is temporarily suspending their demonstration planned for this Thursday pending discussions with authorities on how to reopen the sector post-COVID.

In an update published to their Facebook page, the MEIA explained that the demonstration is being suspended due to ongoing and lengthy discussions with authorities.

"If our discussions fail to address our concerns, and if we still feel that our industry is being discriminated against and treated unjustly, we will announce another date for the demonstration," MEIA wrote.

⚠️⚠️MEIA UPDATE⚠️⚠️ As we continue with our ongoing and lengthy discussions with the Authorities to find the best... Posted by MEIA - Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The demonstration, titled 'Daqshekk Siekta' (Silent no more), was supposed to be held on 24 June at St George's Square, in protest to government's reopening plan for the industry.

According to MEIA, government failed to accept its proposals for the industry.

As part of MEIA's national campaign on the matter, the Association asked that any events that will be held virtually or in person with limited capacity ought to be carried out under protest, with a statement to be seen on stage, at the venue or publicly read out before the performance.

Earlier this month, government announced that social events will start taking place again on 5 July, but only fully-vaccinated persons will be able to attend these events.

Only sit-down events will be permitted for the time being so as to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 preventive measures, while a risk assessment form will have to be filled out by the organisers for each event.

In terms of capacity, these events will be limited to one person every four square metres. However, the maximum capacity at any social or cultural event will be capped at 100 persons.