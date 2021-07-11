COVID: 457 active cases as new infections number 101

101 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Active cases now stand at 457, after three recoveries were registered.

3,224 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,015,801.

No deaths were registered.

Till yesterday, 705,852 vaccine doses were administered, of which 371,421 were a first dose. 349,961 people are fully vaccinated.