[WATCH] Book Council proposes green belt project for Central Public Library

The National Book Council and AP Valletta are proposing a project that would regenerate and introduce new spaces within the Central Public Library area.

The aim is to reinstate the historical link between the bastions, create a new green, open and safe space, and connect MICAS to the Valletta entrance.

This proposal is also part of ‘Building Futures’, a collaboration between AP Valletta and the Malta Chamber, which is also endorsing the project.



David Felice, AP Valletta’s executive director, laid down the proposal to restore and enhance the historic area, while injecting new life into the library and bring together the building to the surrounding landscape.



Mark Camilleri, the Chairman of the National Book Council, explained that the aim is to save this historic building, while also making the public libraries more accessible and attractive to the general public. He also noted that since the area had been left abandoned for several years, it is necessary to restore the library and also save it from any potential speculative development by private contractors.

The four pillars of the regeneration project will be to improve visibility and accessibility through a new green pedestrian access, offer more and improved indoor and outdoor space, provide a series of flexible spaces to diversify activities and extending opening hours.