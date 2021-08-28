COVID-19: One death and 49 new cases registered

49 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the health ministry show.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours, a 85-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths up to 440.

Active cases stand at 636 after 54 recoveries were registered.

32 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU.

3,249 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,181,558.

Until yesterday, 795,190 vaccine doses were administered, of which 412,948 were first doses. 411,798 people are fully vaccinated.