COVID-19: Four patients in ITU, 35 new infections registered

35 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the health ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 449.

Active cases stand at 723 after 43 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 35 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom four are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 805,479 vaccine doses were administered, of which 2,240 are booster doses.