COVID-19: 16 new infections registered, hospitalisations drop to 13

28 September COVID-19 update | 16 new cases • 370 active cases • 13 patients in hospital, 3 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 818,593 • Total deaths at 457

laura_calleja
28 September 2021, 12:42pm
by Laura Calleja
16 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 457. 

Active cases stand at 370 after 37 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 13 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom three are in ITU. 

Until yesterday, 818,593 vaccine doses were administered, of which 8,171 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
