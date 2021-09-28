COVID-19: 16 new infections registered, hospitalisations drop to 13

16 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 457.

Active cases stand at 370 after 37 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 13 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom three are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 818,593 vaccine doses were administered, of which 8,171 were booster doses.