COVID-19: 17 new infections, and seven recoveries

17 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459.

Active cases stand at 280 after seven recoveries were registered.

There are currently seven coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 842,643 vaccine doses were administered, of which 25,937 were booster doses.