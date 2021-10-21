COVID-19: Four patients in ITU, 17 new cases registered
21 October COVID-19 update | 17 new cases • 265 active cases • 17 patients in hospital, 4 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 860,910 • Total deaths at 459
17 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.
No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459.
Active cases stand at 265 after 14 recoveries were registered.
There are currently 17 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.
Until yesterday, 860,910 vaccine doses were administered, of which 39,756 were booster doses.