COVID-19: Four patients in ITU, 17 new cases registered

luke_vella
21 October 2021, 12:41pm
by Luke Vella

17 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 459. 

Active cases stand at 265 after 14 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 17 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 860,910 vaccine doses were administered, of which 39,756 were booster doses.

