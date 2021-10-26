menu

COVID-19: 16 new cases and 13 recoveries

26 October COVID-19 update | 16 new cases • 222 active cases • 14 patients in hospital, 4 in ITU • Total vaccine doses at 869,715 • Total deaths at 460

26 October 2021, 1:48pm
by Laura Calleja
16 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday

16 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered, with the number of deaths standing at 460.

Active cases stand at 222 after 13 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 14 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 869,715 vaccine doses were administered, of which 46,099 were booster doses.

