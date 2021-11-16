COVID-19: 64 new cases registered, 79,000 booster doses administered

64 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, as such the total number of deaths stands at 462.

Active cases stand at 636 after 31 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 16 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 911,620 vaccine doses were administered, of which 79,203 were booster doses.