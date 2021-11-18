COVID-19: Active cases surpass 700, 66 new cases registered

66 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, as such the total number of deaths stands at 462.

Active cases stand at 704 after 32 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 15 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 918,309 vaccine doses were administered, of which 85,138 were booster doses.