Car overturns in Gozo traffic accident

A man was seriously injured when his car crashed and overturned in Victoria, Gozo, on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at 9:15pm in Triq il-Belliegħa.

The 48-year-old man from Xewkija was driving a Hyundai Accent, which he lost control of and overturned.

A parked Nissan Qashqai was damaged.

The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.