Car overturns in Gozo traffic accident
A man was seriously injured when his car crashed and overturned in Gozo
A man was seriously injured when his car crashed and overturned in Victoria, Gozo, on Sunday evening.
The accident occurred at 9:15pm in Triq il-Belliegħa.
The 48-year-old man from Xewkija was driving a Hyundai Accent, which he lost control of and overturned.
A parked Nissan Qashqai was damaged.
The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.