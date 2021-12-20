menu

Car overturns in Gozo traffic accident

laura_calleja
20 December 2021, 11:33am
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Force
A man was seriously injured when his car crashed and overturned in Victoria, Gozo, on Sunday evening. 

The accident occurred at 9:15pm in Triq il-Belliegħa.

The 48-year-old man from Xewkija was driving a Hyundai Accent, which he lost control of and overturned. 

A parked Nissan Qashqai was damaged.

The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment. 

A police investigation is ongoing. 

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
