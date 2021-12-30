Civil protection gets new high rise platform to deal with emergencies in tall buildings

A new hydraulic platform that rises to 70m is part of an investment undertaken by the Civil Protection Department to cater for emergencies in tall buidlings.

The €2.7 million investment, also includes two new fire engines.

The investment was unveiled on Thursday by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who emphasised the importance of training and human resources. He said 90 CPD personnel underwent specialised training to deal with emergencies involving high rise buildings.

“It is critical for the civil protection to move with the times and be prepared for the new realities. It is futile to invest in new buildings, unless the CPD is equipped for them,” Camilleri said. “CPD is integral for the security of the country. It is important to have the best equipment and the best workers, in order for help to be provided in the shortest time possible.”

Camilleri remarked how for the first time in Malta’s history, all disciplined corps had a collective agreement that leads to better wages and rights at the work place.