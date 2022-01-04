COVID-19: One death and 1,147 new cases registered

1,147 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One new death was registered in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 480.

Active cases stand at 14,121 after 285 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 124 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,086,374 vaccine doses were administered, of which 236,924 were booster doses.