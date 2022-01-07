Consumer watchdog recalls swathe of children's toys

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority has recalled several toys following tests conducted by the authority as part of an EU wide project.

The products are being recalled as they do not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive nor applicable European standards.

Some of the toys contain small parts that can be swallowed and block the child’s flow of air, while others use prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

In other cases, the packing presents a risk of strangulation or asphyxiation to children.

The authority advised consumers who have already bought these products to refrain from using them and appropriately dispose of them. Where possible, they should return the toys to the retailer from there they bought them.

Retailers are obliged to redress consumers, which remedy can take the form of a repair, where possible, or replacement of the recalled product with a safe one.

Consumers are also advised to check whether the product they intend to buy has been recalled by visiting online recall databases for unsafe product such as Safety Gate.

List of recalled products:

• 4 Channels R/C AeroBus (Code: HURC1101) due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

• 1213 Toys Baby Doll (Bar code: 1287770174561) due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

• Remote Control Honeybee Vehicle (Bar code: 999800352; Item no.: 34681) due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

• Wheel King New 4x4 No. 755-3B (Bar code: 5356101803923) due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

Products made available online from third countries:

• Baby Bath Toys (Cartoon Tortoise Whale Animal) due to the presence of small parts that can be swallowed thus blocking the child’s flow of air.

• 10pcs/lot Cute Baby Kids Squeaky Rubber Ducks Bath due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

• 12cm Transformation Robot Kit Toys Transformer 2 in 1 (Optimus Hornets Model Deformed Car) due to packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children.

• Cute Animals Swimming Water Toys (Colorful Soft Rubber Float Squeeze) due to packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children and the presence of small parts and irregular geometric shapes that can be swallowed thus blocking the child’s flow of air.

• 12pcs Children’s Toy Simulation Bow Accessories due to the packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children.

• 2pcs/set Baby Rattles (Code: WJ264) due to the excessive sound emitted by the toy which can cause damage the child’s hearing ability.

• Baby Rattles Toy (Code: WJ482) due to the excessive sound emitted by the toy which can cause damage the child’s hearing ability.

• 0-12 Months Baby Rattles due to the excessive sound emitted by the toy, which can cause damage the child’s hearing ability, and the toy’s geometric shape, which can block the child’s flow of air if swallowed.

• Fun Simulation Archery Bow and Arrow Toy Set with 3pcs Suction Cup Arrows and 1pc Bow due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

• Sonic 6piece/set Doll Anime Figure Toys 4th Generation Boom (Dr Eggman Shadow) due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

• Inflatable 25cm Balloon due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products and the toy’s packaging, which presents a risk of suffocation to children.

• Mini Cute Candy Color Transparent Pull Back Car Model due to the small size of the toy which can block the child’s flow of air if swalled.

• Cute Mini Moveable Cars Mold due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

• Cute Dolls Toys (Contemporary Doll) due to the packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children.

• Family 4 Person Doll Set due to the packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children and the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products.

• 21 Inch Outdoor Shooting Toys For Children Simulation Plastic Bow 4pcs due the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products and the toy’s packaging, which presents a risk of suffocation to children.

• Baby Bathing Floating Soft Rubber Animals (Spoon-Net 1 set) due to the packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children, and the toy’s geometric shape, which can block the child’s flow of air if swalled.

• Funny Mini Plastic Cartoon Octopus Clockwork Wind Up due to the packaging presenting a risk of suffocation to children.

• Children Soft Bullet Toy Gun (Darting Board wtih Soft Throwing Bullet) due to prohibited chemicals for consumer products