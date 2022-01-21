COVID-19: 306 new cases registered as one person dies

306 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours of a 74-year-old-woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 521.

Active cases stand at 7,941 after 1,062 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 99 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which seven are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,184,262 vaccine doses were administered, of which 315,683 were booster doses.