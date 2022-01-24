menu

Mosta, Naxxar hit by hail on Monday evening

Lows of 6°C on Monday evening, and 5°C on Tuesday are expected

karl_azzopardi
24 January 2022, 8:31pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Passers-by have described the scene as a “white carpet”
Mosta, Naxxar and surrounding areas have been hit by a hail storm on Monday evening.

The national broadcaster reported that drivers in the Telgħa t’Alla u ommu area in Naxxar could not drive up the steep hill due to the slippery conditions.

Passers-by have described the scene as a “white carpet”.

Weather forecasts are predicting a cold spell till the end of the week.

The MET Office at the Malta International Airport is reporting lows of 6°C on Monday evening, and 5°C on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly by the end of the week.

Photo: Malta International Airport
