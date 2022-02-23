COVID-19 deaths surpass 600 as two people die

79 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Two deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, a 90-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths to 601.

Active cases stand at 744 after 96 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 44 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,238,926 vaccine doses were administered, of which 341,384 were booster doses.