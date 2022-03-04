98 new COVID-19 cases registered on Friday

98 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths remaining at 607.

Active cases stand at 800 after 72 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 27 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,244,497 vaccine doses were administered, of which 343,990 were booster doses.