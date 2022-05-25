Visa-processing ‘deadlock’ as big a threat as inflation, SME Chamber warns

Malta's visa-processing 'deadlock' is as big a threat to business as inflationary pressure, according to the Malta Chamber of SMEs.

“The Malta Chamber of SMEs has been for months sounding the alarm and warning the authorities that if immediate action was not taken, Malta would end up in a human resource crisis,” the chamber said in a statement.

It said that efforts have been slow, and the visa-processing system remains backlogged. “The pressures businesses are facing in terms of human resources is now unprecedented.”

A study carried out by the SME Chamber had found that human resources is as big an issue for businesses as inflationary pressures, with the main breakdown resting in the process at Malta’s High Commission Office in India.

The Commission handles visa applications from several countries, including Indian, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. These countries are exceptionally important sources of personnel for Maltese businesses, but all are in a state of gridlock, according to the chamber.

“Businesses have lost complete trust in the, contracted, appointment management system which is plagued by abuse from the numerous reports received regularly by businesses and visa applicants alike.”

It added that the visa processing system used is archaic and lacks transparency. “This part of the process in applying for a work or study visa has paralysed the whole system.”

“The SME Chamber appreciates that the challenges contributing to this process are not small. We are however also certain that the main problem is that these challenges were already very well-known but have been shoved under the carpet for far too long.”

In response to the crisis, the SME Chamber called on authorities to deploy the necessary resources to shorten the processing time, but not by doing away with any necessary checks.

“The system has broken down and unless we act efficiently and quickly our economy, which is trying to recuperate after two hard years, will continue to be dealt blows with every week of inaction.”