Two grievously injured after fireworks factory explosion near Mosta

Two men are suffering from grievous injuries resulting from a fireworks factory explosion near Mosta.

Eleven people were inside or near the 15 August Mosta fireworks factory in Dwejra when it exploded this afternoon at 3:20pm, but there were no fatalities.

According to police, a 25-year-old man and 60-year-old man suffered grievous injuries.

Police units, ambulances and the Civil Protection Department rushed to the scene, as the factory explosion was witnessed from across the island, a large plume of smoke rising skywards from what is one of Malta's highest points.

Witnesses said they had heard the explosion from as far as the capital city. “Even from Valletta it sounded like a plane had just crashed on the street,” said Valletta resident Martin Galea de Giovanni on Facebook.

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri confirmed that three people had suffered light injuries in the ensuing explosion.

Crowds descended onto the Mgarr main road on the way up to Dwejra, with friends and relatives waiting for news from the people inside the factory.

One of the relatives, whose brother was inside the factory, told MaltaToday that she had communicated with him, and that they had not been injured in the explosion.

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech and deputy leader David Agius are on site, speaking to fellow Mosta residents.