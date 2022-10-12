22-year-old man dies after collapsing during football game with friends

Justin Tabone, a 22-year-old man, died on Monday night after collapsing during a football game with friends at St Aloysius College Sports Complex.

According to the Times of Malta, first aiders administered CPR for 15 minutes but could not locate a defibrillator close by.

St Aloysius College rector Fr Jimmy Bartolo confirmed the death with the news outlet, but added that while CPR was administered on the school’s grounds, Tabone was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he passed away soon after.

He added that the school has two defibrillators located close to the grounds in the secondary school and sixth form buildings. He said the incident should not be a sign of negligence on the school’s part.

Tributes began to put in soon after his death. Amanda Mousù Tabone, his sister, posted a tribute on his Facebook account in his memory, saying he had a heart of gold and was always ready to step in and take care of things.

“I didn’t get the chance to tell you how grateful I am for you to be in my life,” she wrote.

After news of his death, the Malta Resuscitation Council put forward recommendations on how to make automated external defibrillators (AEDs) more accessible and easily-located to the public.

The council said that all entities who are considering installing an AED for their private premises should do so in a place which offers public access within their perimeter and have appropriate signage for easy location.

Meanwhile, entities who already have AEDs within their premises should consider moving them to a public space on their perimeter, with appropriate signage so that people can locate it easily.

Additionally, such entities should also register their AED on downloadable applications that allow people to easily locate the nearest AED.

“The Malta Resuscitation Council further encourages everyone in our communities to learn how to administer CPR. Basic Life Support Courses teach the correct and safe delivery of CPR which can mean the difference between life and death for a close relative or a total stranger.”