One man dead, three injured in explosion at Kirkop St Joseph fireworks factory

Updated at 10:30am with more details

One man has died and three were injured in a large explosion at the St Joseph fireworks factory in Kirkop on Saturday morning.

In a post on Facebook, the San Gużepp club said that Leonard Camilleri, who had previously served as the factory's licencee, had died in the explosion.

Camilleri had retired from making fireworks some years ago but had recently returned to his hobby.

Nardu, as Camilleri was known by those closest to him, had previously injured his hand in another explosion at the same fireworks factory on 13 February 2012.

Saturday's blast happened shortly after 7am at the fireworks factory, which is situated near the airport.

Sources have told MaltaToday that at the time of the blast there were people working inside the building. One person, known to work at the factory, remains unaccounted for, while reports have reached us of another person who was injured in the blast.

The massive explosion sent a large plume of white smoke into the air that was visible from several parts of the island, while the blast rocked the southern areas. People living in Żurrieq described to MaltaToday, a massive blast that shook the glass panes of their windows.

The Civil Protection Department has personnel on site along with medical teams from Mater Dei Hospital. Police are also on site.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri confirmed in a Facebook post that the explosion took place at the St Joseph fireworks factory.

Julia Farrugiua Portelli, minister for voluntary organisations, and Miriam Dalli, minister for environment, energy and enterprise, confirmed in separate Facebook posts that Camilleri had lost his life in the explosion.

