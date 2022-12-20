Anti-abortion activist files police report over damaged door

An anti-abortion activist has filed a police report after noticing a crack in the glass door of her clinic.

Life Network Foundation chairperson Miriam Sciberras linked the crack to her efforts against an amendment that would allow for abortions when a woman’s life or health is in danger.

“Someone’s annoyed that I’m speaking for and defending the voiceless babies,” Sciberras said in a Facebook post.

“Violence is a cowardly act. Because of this, despite them breaking my clinic door in an attempt to intimidate me, I promise that I will continue to work for the lives of the most vulnerable in society and in favour of tomorrow’s unborn generations.”

This comes a day after parliament voted to push the abortion amendment to committee stage.

The Labour government’s bill was the subject of heated debate in recent weeks. An anti-abortion march in Valletta attracted thousands of people, including Nationalist Party politicians, members of the clergy, and other personalities like River of Love pastor Gordon Manche.

The main concern, as brought up by a group of academics, was that the definition of ‘health’ in the bill was too wide and would include mental health as grounds for abortion.

This was shot down by Health Minister Chris Fearne and Abela himself, who both argued that the health of the mother should be a priority in the amendment.

During the parliamentary vote, Labour MPs Randolph De Battista and Rebecca Buttigieg received anonymous and threatening letters containing homophobic and misogynistic comments.

The letter to Buttigieg called her a “dirty Labour whore”, while the sender called De Battista a “turncoat”.

