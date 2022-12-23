Girl, 11, sexually assaulted at school by two boys

Two 12-year-old students at a state school have been suspended after allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, according to reports.

The case was flagged to the school authorities on Tuesday and a police report filed, Times of Malta reported on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Education Ministry also confirmed that an internal inquiry into the incident has been launched and the boys were suspended indefinitely.

The newspaper reported that the assault happened a few weeks ago but was only flagged to the school on Tuesday after the girl told her mother about the incident.

According to the girl’s account, one of the two male students grabbed her breast while the other touched her thigh.

The details of the school were withheld to protect the identity of the students involved.

It is understood that the sexual assault took place between 7am and 8am when lessons had not officially started. At the time, there are usually teachers supervising the premises but they are normally located in corridors and the school playgrounds.

An initial investigation by the school revealed that the incident had truly taken place and the boys’ parents were called in. The students were immediately suspended indefinitely.

Children under 14 cannot be held criminally liable for an offence they might have committed. However, there are instances where parents are held responsible for an act committed by their children.

The Education Ministry said that as soon as the minister was informed of the incident, he immediately ordered an internal inquiry into the matter and asked that the three children be given all the psychological assistance they require.

The ministry has not issued a statement on the incident.