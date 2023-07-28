Public health association concerned over strain on Malta’s healthcare infrastructure

The Malta Association of Public Health Medicine has voiced its concern about the current strain on the health care resources across the country.

“This crisis was not unforeseeable, caused by a combination of the heatwave, and ongoing power cuts. Climate change experts have warned that it is possible that heatwaves will keep on coming more frequently and at higher intensities. Coupled with the population increase, this will put more strain on Malta’s critical infrastructure,” the Malta Association of Public Health Medicine (MAPHM) said.

The statement comes after power outage left Mater Dei Hospital without any electricity for around 50 minutes after generators fail to kick in on Tuesday. Investigations by the health authorities are ongoing.

On Wednesday, the health ministry also announced that non-urgent surgeries were postponed after the emergency ward experienced an influx of heat-related admissions.

The MAPHM said the country needs a well-resourced plan to assess and improve the capacity of all its critical infrastructure.

“Transportation is already an ongoing daily national problem. Today we added electricity and health to the mix. In the near future, other sectors, which are vital for day-to-day safety and living, and that are dependent on the failing critical infrastructure, may become affected. We have already witnessed minor issues in water supplies,” it said.

It questioned how well-equipped the country for such issues.

“We need to prepare for and mitigate the consequences of climate change and population growth by working on all areas including health, energy, the built and natural environment, transportation, social welfare etc. We cannot only focus on economic growth at the cost of health and well-being. This is an issue MAPHM has been stating repeatedly,” it said.