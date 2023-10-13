Warning: Do not eat this product

The Environmental Health Directorate has warned against consuming a pure vegetable ghee product due to elevated levels of glycidyl fatty acid esters.

Glycidyl fatty acid esters, which are found in this product, can undergo hydrolysis into glycidol within the gastrointestinal tract. According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), glycidol is a compound recognised as genotoxic and carcinogenic, posing health risks.

The product subject to this warning is described as follows:

Product Description: Pure Vegetable Ghee

Pure Vegetable Ghee Brand: Kitaz

Kitaz Lot Number: 131222

131222 Durability Date: 12-12-2024

12-12-2024 Volume: 1 litre

The Environmental Health Directorate urges the public to refrain from consuming the specified product, taking into consideration the potential health hazards associated with Glycidyl fatty acid esters. This precautionary measure is implemented in order to safeguard public health and well-being.

For further inquiries or information regarding this matter, people are encouraged to contact the Environmental Health Directorate or refer to the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed for additional updates and guidance.